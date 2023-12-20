Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $473,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 264,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GSIE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.41. 144,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.89. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

