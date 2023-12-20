Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $490,000 Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 28.6% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MAR stock traded down $2.20 on Wednesday, reaching $219.19. 481,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,563. The company has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.76 and a 200-day moving average of $196.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $145.37 and a one year high of $224.22.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.