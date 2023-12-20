Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $599,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,058 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,303,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,242,717 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,529,709,000 after purchasing an additional 887,136 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,379,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,991 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,842,377 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,193,695,000 after purchasing an additional 895,617 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,980,753 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,036,045,000 after purchasing an additional 642,288 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.24. 2,962,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,824,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.50. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

