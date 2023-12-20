Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $614,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.60. The company had a trading volume of 368,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,463. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.32. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

