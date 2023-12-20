Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $751,000 Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 386,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 12,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.49. 1,870,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,243,319. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $39.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.83.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

