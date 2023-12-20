Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $878,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.86. The stock had a trading volume of 37,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,247. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $256.33 and a 12 month high of $287.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.56. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

