Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 51,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 78,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 474.0% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,584,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VXF traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $164.50. 114,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.41. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $129.76 and a 1 year high of $164.89.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

