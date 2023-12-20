Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Invests $240,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,253 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,272 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1,071.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $550,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,800 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 175,431.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $452,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 599.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,485 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

Boeing Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BA traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $264.13. 1,521,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,684,497. The stock has a market cap of $159.79 billion, a PE ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $265.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

