Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ – Free Report) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VALQ. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000.

VALQ traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,433. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.59. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a 1 year low of $45.46 and a 1 year high of $53.08. The company has a market cap of $230.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.94.

The American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF (VALQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US companies that are selected and weighted based on value and income characteristics. VALQ was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

