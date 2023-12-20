Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,150 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.02. 9,314,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,593,084. The stock has a market cap of $127.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $63.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.40.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on UBER. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.34.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

