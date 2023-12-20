Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,653,162.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,775 shares of company stock valued at $41,434,356. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $258.17. 626,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,990,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.21. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $261.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Argus started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.33.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

