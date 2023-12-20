Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,235 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,149 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HAL. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.36. 1,740,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,385,692. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average of $37.94. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

