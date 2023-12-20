Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases 2,617 Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF accounts for 2.4% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC owned 1.04% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 923.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth $230,000.

Shares of JSMD stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $65.99. 3,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,425. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $66.08. The stock has a market cap of $292.34 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average of $60.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.0702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

