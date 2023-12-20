Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases 345 Shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.12% of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QINT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 390.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:QINT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.94. 25,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,863. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average of $43.90. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $222.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.91.

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Company Profile

The American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, selected and weighted by value and growth factors. It excludes US firms and lower quality stocks. QINT was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

