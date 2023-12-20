Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 11,995 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 0.7% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,201,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 12.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 627,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after acquiring an additional 67,046 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 738.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after acquiring an additional 498,925 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 2.4% in the third quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 250,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 23.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of PSEP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,861 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

