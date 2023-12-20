Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,346 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises about 0.8% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.50. The company had a trading volume of 46,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,793. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average of $49.99. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $51.63.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

