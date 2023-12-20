Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 549 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,595,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,432,000 after acquiring an additional 69,102 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,185,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Bank of America by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 155,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.58.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,810,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,627,168. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $266.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

