WPWealth LLP Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

WPWealth LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of WPWealth LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. WPWealth LLP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,188,000 after buying an additional 2,376,238 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 1,854,613 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,835,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IJH traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $277.40. The company had a trading volume of 145,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,174. The firm has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.49 and a 1 year high of $278.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.35.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

