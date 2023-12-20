WPWealth LLP Buys 143,117 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

WPWealth LLP lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,117 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 9.8% of WPWealth LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. WPWealth LLP owned approximately 0.70% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $25,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $87,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,453. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.89.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

