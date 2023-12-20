WPWealth LLP Buys 63,714 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

WPWealth LLP increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,714 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 5.9% of WPWealth LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. WPWealth LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $15,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 192,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 378,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,871,000 after acquiring an additional 51,095 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

DFAT stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $52.23. 15,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $52.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.64.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

