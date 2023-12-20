WPWealth LLP Increases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

WPWealth LLP grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,841 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October accounts for 3.1% of WPWealth LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. WPWealth LLP’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $8,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,451,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,714,000 after purchasing an additional 23,277 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 606,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,313,000 after acquiring an additional 60,019 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 217.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 193,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 132,701 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 10.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 110,839 shares during the period.

POCT traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.04. The company had a trading volume of 16,640 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.23 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

