WPWealth LLP Invests $695,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

WPWealth LLP acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of WPWealth LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.9% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 264,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,332 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $208,801,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.10. 4,605,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,340,604. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $109.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.30.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

