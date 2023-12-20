WPWealth LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

WPWealth LLP decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 53.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,314 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PJUL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 82,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth $401,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.1 %

PJUL stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.06. The company had a trading volume of 92,666 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.27.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.