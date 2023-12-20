WPWealth LLP Makes New $349,000 Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

WPWealth LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.16. 1,385,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,329,541. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $100.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.20 and a 200 day moving average of $93.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.2816 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

