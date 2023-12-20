WPWealth LLP Purchases New Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

WPWealth LLP purchased a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,937,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,193,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,413 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after acquiring an additional 136,741 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 391.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,538,866 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,804,266. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.13%.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on KEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

