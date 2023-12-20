WPWealth LLP Sells 4,019 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

WPWealth LLP lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP owned 0.30% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 36,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period.

BAPR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,910 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.82. The firm has a market cap of $176.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

