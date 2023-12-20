WPWealth LLP Sells 6,235 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

WPWealth LLP decreased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the period. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April accounts for about 0.9% of WPWealth LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. WPWealth LLP owned 0.92% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 246.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the first quarter valued at about $61,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IAPR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.51. 10,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,139. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $261.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.60.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

