WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Gap Up to $8.38

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.38, but opened at $9.00. WW International shares last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 1,182,821 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of WW International in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.20.

WW International Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $717.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.79.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $214.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.65 million. WW International had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 20,000 shares of WW International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $144,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,998. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WW International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in WW International by 7,694.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,295 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 20.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 64.7% during the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 74,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International during the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International during the third quarter valued at about $1,273,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

