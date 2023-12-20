X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.82

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.82 and last traded at $22.83, with a volume of 250345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.27.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 141,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $636,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,640,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 16,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000.

About X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

