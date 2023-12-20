Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2,662.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,000,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,559,000 after purchasing an additional 362,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,836,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,325,000 after purchasing an additional 172,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,671,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,477,000 after purchasing an additional 419,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,873,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $62.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $72.97.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XEL

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.