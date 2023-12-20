Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down to $30.58

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.58, but opened at $29.29. Zai Lab shares last traded at $29.52, with a volume of 41,283 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZLAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

Zai Lab Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.74.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $69.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.12 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 31.19% and a negative net margin of 114.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joshua L. Smiley purchased 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $613,757.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua L. Smiley purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.93 per share, with a total value of $134,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $445,072.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 68.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 58.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 43.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

