ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,221,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 3,692,172 shares.The stock last traded at $10.70 and had previously closed at $9.64.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $6.20 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. Analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 627.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

