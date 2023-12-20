Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.94.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $113,080.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,478.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $113,080.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,478.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,070,664.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,890.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 140,391 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,423 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $72.42 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $85.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.62.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

