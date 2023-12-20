Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Gap Up to $9.06

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.06, but opened at $9.38. Zymeworks shares last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 17,502 shares traded.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.14. Zymeworks had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 44.62%. The company had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Zymeworks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 371.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,542,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,105 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 10,087,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,900 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at $22,467,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 492.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after buying an additional 753,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth $5,823,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

