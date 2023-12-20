Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Gap Up to $9.06

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.06, but opened at $9.38. Zymeworks shares last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 17,502 shares traded.
Zymeworks Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97.
Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.14. Zymeworks had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 44.62%. The company had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Zymeworks
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
