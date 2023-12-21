10,329 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000.

NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $88.00 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $90.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.63 and a 200-day moving average of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

