10,515 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Purchased by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,515 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 13,661 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,497 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in TJX Companies by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,725 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $90.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $102.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $93.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.61.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

