14,992 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Purchased by AFS Financial Group LLC

AFS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 950.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,264. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.177 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.