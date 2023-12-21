16,300 Shares in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Acquired by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,702,000 after acquiring an additional 903,088 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Toro by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,274,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,336,000 after acquiring an additional 207,532 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,191,000 after purchasing an additional 64,265 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Toro by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,350,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,489,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Toro Price Performance

TTC stock opened at $97.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.75. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The firm had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

