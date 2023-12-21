17,800 Shares in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ) Bought by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000. Keene & Associates Inc. owned approximately 11.87% of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the third quarter worth $503,000.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF stock opened at $100.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.69. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.88.

About PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

