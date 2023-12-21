32,760 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Bought by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Datadog by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,134,000 after buying an additional 245,175 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,099,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Datadog by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Down 1.5 %

Datadog stock opened at $120.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.44. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $124.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $15,658,064.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,468,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $15,658,064.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,468,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $814,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,829.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 666,242 shares of company stock valued at $73,097,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

