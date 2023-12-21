415,136 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Acquired by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 415,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,968,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTEB opened at $51.08 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.34.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

