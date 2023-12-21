491,063 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Purchased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 491,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,677,000. V.F. makes up approximately 1.7% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of V.F. as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in V.F. by 43.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 121.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in V.F. by 213.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $18.88. 2,498,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,696,050. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $32.13.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.45%.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

