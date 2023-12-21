652 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Acquired by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,798,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total value of $1,596,191.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,651,308.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total value of $1,596,191.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,651,308.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,032 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $14.07 on Thursday, hitting $769.00. 228,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,790. The business’s fifty day moving average is $677.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $658.02. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $397.06 and a 12 month high of $781.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.75.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

