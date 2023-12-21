67,466 Shares in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Purchased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,624,000 after purchasing an additional 684,660 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11,040.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,154 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,092,000 after purchasing an additional 56,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,694,000 after buying an additional 104,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,657,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,781,000 after buying an additional 30,322 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $65.36. The stock had a trading volume of 157,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,910. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.12. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $58.57 and a 1 year high of $66.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.8644 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

