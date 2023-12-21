Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,992 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.36. The stock had a trading volume of 760,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207,130. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.60. The company has a market cap of $188.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

