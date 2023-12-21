Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Lessened by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,691 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.2% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 96,457 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,919 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.46. 585,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,206,582. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABT

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.