Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Increased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.59.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 1.4 %

ACN stock traded up $4.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $344.11. The stock had a trading volume of 701,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.97 and a 200 day moving average of $316.21. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $346.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

