Aclaris Therapeutics’ (ACRS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACRS. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $43.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.17.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Down 8.3 %

ACRS stock opened at $0.94 on Monday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.58.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 534.83% and a negative return on equity of 64.53%. The company had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aclaris Therapeutics

In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $30,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,997.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 34.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,372,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,644,000 after buying an additional 1,888,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,012,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,506,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,363,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,037,000 after purchasing an additional 33,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,360,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,190,000 after purchasing an additional 84,398 shares in the last quarter.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

