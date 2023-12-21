Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

ACRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $43.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $0.94 on Monday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $66.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 534.83% and a negative return on equity of 64.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $30,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,997.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

