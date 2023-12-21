Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th.
Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.
